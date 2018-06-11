MG’s Graham places highly in HOJGA opener

When Heart of Ohio Junior Golf Association held its first tournament of the year last Tuesday at Lincoln Hills Golf Course, Mount Gilead’s Mallory Graham tied for first place in regulation in the 16-18 age group, as she and Kameron Hall of Harding both shot 80 over 18 holes.

Hall would take first place in a playoff, though, as Graham wound up with second-place honors.

Logan Bocsy of Fairbanks shot 82 to win the 13-15 class, while Dina Shah of Pleasant shot 45 over nine holes to take the 12-and-under class. In the 12-and-under group, Cecelia Grassbaugh of Highland tied for fifth place with a round of 57.

Following are the complete results of the tournament.

16-18 age group

Kameron Hall, 80

Mallory Graham, 80

Robbie Bean, 88

Justin Brackenridge, 88

Rocco Longbrake, 88

Logen Sand, 88

Zack Herbert, 90

Reno Overbaugh, 91

Aidan Wilson, 91

Sophia Zehner, 91

Seth Payne, 93

Brennon Newell, 94

Logan Doubikin, 96

Zac Trimble, 96

Eli Shultz, 99

Kyle Koons, 101

Mitchell Smith, 111

Nathan Malone, 115

13-15 age group

Logan Bocsy, 82

Nathan Stewart, 85

Alexander Crowe, 87

Minoy Shah, 88

Talan Montique, 90

Spencer Keller, 91

Mason Rinehart, 92

Bronson Dalenberg, 95

Caden Nicholson, 98

Andrew Crowe, 99

Steven Street, 99

Johnathon Cusack, 100

Cameron Drake, 101

Emerson Grassbaugh, 102

Jacob Beaschler, 103

Max Longwell, 105

Tara Murphy, 116

Eli Graham, 138

12-and-under age group

Dina Shah, 45

Logan Keller, 48

Chase Brackenridge, 49

Sam Reynolds, 53

Cecilia Grassbaugh, 57

Maura Murphy, 57

Rayma Smith, 62

Alex Schultz, 69

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

