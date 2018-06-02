Warren Champion tops Cardington in softball title game

AKRON — Warren Champion stayed undefeated with a 9-4 victory over Cardington in the state softball Division III championship game here Saturday night.

The Lady Pirates led 1-0 in the first inning thanks to an error, two singles and a walk. That lead held up until the fifth inning.

However, Champion showed why it is the defending state champion by coming back with a big fifth inning. Two runs made it 3-1 before the game was put out of reach when Champion’s Emma Gumont hit a grand slam home run to make it 7-1 after five.

Cardington added a run in the sixth and Champion (31-0) added two more in the seventh.

The Lady Pirates finish the season at 26-4 and got to the title game with a 10-0 run-rule victory over Buckeye Trail in five innings Friday night at Akron’s Firestone Stadium.

More online and in Wednesday’s print edition.

Cardington Lady Pirates after Saturday’s state championship softball game. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/06/web1_34258586_10209983289093937_6145777993584214016_n-1.jpg Cardington Lady Pirates after Saturday’s state championship softball game.