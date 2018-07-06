Golf carts on Cardington streets studied

CARDINGTON — Although no action was taken, members of Cardington Village council discussed an ordinance that would amend the certified ordinances of the village to provide a new article regarding operation of a golf cart when they met Monday, July 2.

It was given a first reading, but discussion will continue during the next council meeting on the operation of the carts which have several definitions.

Village Solicitor Jim Dietz said the Ohio General Assembly adopted legislation allowing local jurisdiction to adopt ordinances permitting the operation of golf carts on the village’s streets.

Council members discussed this subject for several minutes and will resume the topic on July 16.

In other matters:

• Council approved payment of $47,785.69 in bills and approved an ordinance adopting a resource budget for 2019. Deb Fry, fiscal officer, explained this is a budget for resources only that needed to be recorded at the auditor’s office by July 20, 2018.

• Council agreed to place an advertisement on the Cardington-Lincoln School calendar at a cost of $250.

• Police Chief James Wallace said the department took a total of 54 calls for service in June, 47 less than the same period last year.

He said the department will be attending a training session instructed by the Morrow County Health Department on Aug. 4. This training will certify each officer in CPR, AED, first aid and the use of Narcan. The training is free.

The department assisted on both days of the street fair with no major issues and the Dunk Tank was a success. He thanked council members who had volunteered to help. He also presented council member Jim Morris, a member of Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion, with a check in the amount of $336, net money from the dunking machine operation during the recent Street Fair.

Chief Wallace said they had made $261, but the owner of the dunking machine donated their $75 fee back to the department and this, in turn was donated to Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department has made 103 runs this year.

Referring to the recent Street Fair, he said the Cardington FFA held a pie auction and they netted $265 for scholarships.

He also said a retired fireman asked if the department could put grave markers at the burial sites of former firemen. “We are seeking the names of past firefighters,” he said.

Referring to the fireworks display the last night of the Street Fair Goodman said “only nine of them did not go off.” This was better than the numerous ones that did not go off at last year’s event.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said the Red Zone company had run a sophisticated camera test underground on the village’s sewer lines and they said, “This is one of the cleanest systems they have checked.”

Wood said he will be attending a pre-construction meeting with Kokosing on July 10.

• Prior to the opening of the regular meeting, council held a public hearing on the 2019 Revenue Budget. There were no members of the public in attendance. The hearing was closed and the regular meeting began.

• Council will meet next on Monday, July 16.