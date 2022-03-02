Tips from the 1915 news

A story in a May, 1915 Cardington Independent offers some hints on how to handle certain situations, all of which sound questionable today!

For instance this story offers hints related to a fly swatting campaign!

“A great deal has been said and written during the last few years about fly swatting campaigns. It is generally recognized that a very large part, probably, 95 percent of all house flies are hatched in collections of manure, especially horse manure. It is very important that all manure be hauled during the spring and summer months at the least. By so doing swat the flies before they become flies.”

“Beware of the cat that sniffles. The animal may carry germs of whooping cough and diptheria into your home and among your children.” This was the warning issued recently by Dr. Ziegler, director of the department of health and charities in Mansfield, says the news. When he pointed out that too much care cannot be exercised by human beings in regard to keeping domestic animals because many such animals are the agencies of serious diseases.”

This story also says”The oldest smoker has been discovered. He lives in Massillon and his name is George McGrath. He has been a smoker for 32 years has lived for 70 years at the Union hotel and will be 100 years old

in January. Mr. McGrath is hale and hearty and still active. He says he never drank liquor.”

Jump to March, 1926 and the silver wedding anniversary of Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Gompf was being observed at their home on Walnut Street in Cardington. The couple received a chest of silverware from the guests, who

included Mr. and Mrs. Fred Gompf, Carl and Richard; Mr. and Mrs. George Gompf and Glenn Blayney, Mr. and Mrs.James Shaffer and son, Milo; Mr. and Mrs. David Gompf and children Ivah, Mae and Edward, Mrs. Callie Bickel, Bertha, Daisy, Sanford and Goldie and Albert Slack; and Martha, Ada and Dorothy Gompf.

On a more serious note, a story in a 1938 Union Register, described how Ohio’s Middle Families live on an average income of $1,250 a year. The figures were obtained from Mt. Gilead, Cardington, Bellville and Fredericktown. The story, explained the National Resources Committee one half of the families in this area received more than $1,260 and one half of them, less. This figure was the second highest of the five regions in the country and was during the Depression.

Looking back to March, 1952: Baker’s Red and White Store in Cardington advertised Velvet Ice Cream in 12 different flavors at 90 cents for half gallon.

The month old Morrow County Hospital was averaging 20 patients a day.

March, 1972: Wayne E. Cook of Cardington, completed Air Force Basic Training in Texas; Mr. and Mrs. Sam Thomas of rural Cardington leased the

Dairy Bar in Waldo; 1982: Mark Lee, Cardington Lincoln High School junior was awarded his state FFA degree.

