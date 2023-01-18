Remembering names from the past

Many of you tell me you like to read names from the past. This week I will share some names published in the January 1963 edition of the school paper The Searchlight from 60 years ago.

Speech students were going to Springfield: They were Wanda Fiant, Julie McAlister, Carolyn Heacock, Carol Koehler, Marilyn Radel, Laura Laucher, and Glenn Sanderlin.

The band was rehearsing for a concert during which Stan Heacock would be featured in the number Magic Trumpet.

Students of the month were James Ullom and Carol Koehler.

Names making news were Jay Click, Geary Wilt, Carol Rhineberger, Bob Peak and Bob Pearl.

Some businesses in Cardington advertising in the newspaper were Janet’s Beauty Shop, Bean Sales and Service, Morrow Lanes, Tuttles Barber Shop, Hardman’s Bakery, Al’s Grill, F. K. Weaver and Mathews Service Station.

January 1943: The Child Study League of Cardington voted to donate $10 toward establishment of a Panny Milk fund for local school children.

January 1953: There were 107 marriages in Morrow County in 1952 compared to 48 divorces.

