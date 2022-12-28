It’s 70 years old

I’ve been scanning Cardington School Searchlight newspapers from the past and was surprised to learn the addition to the Nichols Street School was complete and dedicated in January of 1953, 70 years ago.

Long anticipated, the ground was broken for this addition on June 26, 1951. During the dedication, the high school band played and then the audience sang the Star Spangled Bnnner. Participating in the dedication were The Rev. Jerome Lane, S. S. C.C. from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; Rev. Robert Hochstettler from the E.U. B. Church.

Presentation of the building was by the contractor, Mr. Detwiler of Knowlton Construction and the architects McLaughlin and Keil. The building was accepted by Guy Renz, president of the Cardington Board of Education. Rev. Luther Muehlbrad from St. John Lutheran Church dedicated the building dedication prayers were given by Rev. Theodore Partridge and Rev. Robert McNary Principal Wilbur McAlister and Co- Supt. Theodore Gantz offered remarks of appreciation and Supt. Lowell Patterson introduced guests. R. M. Eyman, assistant superintendent of instruction from the State Department of Education, gave the address.

Rev. Veryl Jenkins from the Cardington Church of the Nazarene, gave the benediction, closing the program. This building has proved to be a much appreciated addition to the district. The gym was later named the Patterson Gym in honor of Lowell.

The Searchlight edition which carried this story had the following news items: Dean Curl, a sophomore, was named student of the month, the first time a sophomore had been so honored. David Burggraf won the FFA District Speech contest. Charlotte Patterson received the Emily Post Good Manners Award, four Cardington High School boys attended the inauguration of President Dwight Eisenhower. They were Jerry Decker, Melvin Robinson, James Snyder and Dale Coomer. They described their trip in an article in the Searchlight.

Snippets from the past December 1962: A paralyzing snow storm hit the county the second week of December (hmm sounds familiar). Schools were closed for a week because of eight to ten foot drifts. Davy’s Auto Service on Gilead Street advertised Christmas trees all sizes.

Dec 1972: Mr. and Mrs. Ivan Schenck observed their 60th wedding anniversary; Max Weise, owner of Max’s Clothing Store, was named to Cardington Village council replacing Jack Wilhelm who resigned.

