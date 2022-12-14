A glance at past December’s

I appreciate your comments about this weekly column. I receive many favorable comments on names from different events. So, this week I’m concentrating on names and events from past December’s.

December 1942: The Cahoon Store in Cardington advised customers to start their Christmas shopping early while their store was complete, owing to war shortages. The store advertised a new shipment of dresses just arrived, priced up to $3 each. Cahoon’s also sold artificial Christmas trees.

The Morrow County Independent advertised boxes of Christmas cards, with a count of 36 for $1.25 each.

Mayor Frank Aliga asked Cardington residents to curtail all outdoor Christmas lighting due to the war.

The Office of Price Administration authorized all Morrow County milk retailers to increase the price of a quart bottle of milk to 13 cents.

Koon’s Grocery advertised a quart jar of Battlehhip Mustard for 12 cents and a large box of Kellogg’s Bran Flakes for 22 cents.

Smiley’s Market offered cranberries for 20 cents per pound and a dozen of large Florida oranges for 31 cents.

A baked Christmas ham could be purchased for 69 cents per pound and smoked spare ribs could be had for 27 cents per pound at the Peoples Food Shoppe.

December 1952: Anne Hill, a 1952 Cardington High School graduate, was selected as a member of the Ohio State University Chorus.

The first twins born at Morrow County Hospital, a boy and a girl, were born to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Holz of four miles east of Cardington.

Walter Long of Cardington, was elected vice president of the Morrow County Agricultural Society.

The Girls’ Glee Club gave a Christmas program at Cardington High School. Dottie Lou Haycook accompanied the club on the piano.

Earl Gattshall and Ruthann McGraw were married on December 15 at the Cardiington United Methodist Church.

