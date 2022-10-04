REFLECTIONSChanges in career offerings for women

Reading a news article from the Morrow County Independent in1949, it names the careers offered to women that year when the first Career Day was held at Cardington High School. The story explained the program was prepared and sponsored by the Homemaking IV class designed to help junior and senior high school girls choose a suitable occupation.

This was the result of a survey made several weeks earlier to determine what could be offered. Speakers came on this Career Day to explain the options for young women. Included were students from the Marion Business College, a stenographer, and telephone operator, Mildred Edgell, of Mount Gilead, explained that career. This was followed by a talk by a woman from the Marion office of the Ohio Fuel Gas Co. Of course, these jobs in these fields are still available but today women can become doctors, scientists, astronauts, engineers, doctors, etc. The choice is endless.

Members of that 1949 Homemaking class were Janice Hall, Alice Howard, Rosemary Leienberger, Wilma Long, Marilyn Ocker, Darlene Pearl, Reba Shoewalter, Harriet Shoults, Doris Smith, Gloria Weaver and Phyllis Yake.

On the other hand I am looking at a piece from the Dec. 1933 Morrow County Sentinel which describes the monument to be erected in Glendale Cemetery as a tribute to Mrs.Alice Van Sickle, known as Ohio’s oldest active newspaper woman. The monument was a combined tribute by the Ohio Woman’s Newspaper Association and the honorary journalistic sorority at The Ohio State University. Mrs. Van Sickle died at her Cardington home in May, 1932. In addition to the Morrow County Independent, she also wrote many stories for the Morrow County Sentinel.

A piece in the Morrow County Independent, dated March 1949, describes the removal of the landmark steel fire tower which stood in Railroad Park in Cardington for more than 40 years. Its removal was ordered by the

Cardington Village Council. The story says that prior to the installation of the siren on the standpipe, firemen were summoned either by the bell in the park or the bell atop the fire engine house, which was taken down several months prior as a safety measure. Then for a while the bell in the park was used as a curfew.

Snippets from the past: October 1942: Due to the war and to conserve gasoline and rubber tires, the nationwide speed limit was reduced to 35 mph. Free summer movies in the Cardington Park were cancelled for the duration of the war. Cardington physicians raised their fee for a house call in the village to $2.50 and for a house call after 11 pm to $4.

October 1972: Competing for the first time in school history, the Cardington- Lincoln Cross Country team laid out its home course in the Lutheran Memorial Camp at Fulton. Sam Gantz was the coach.

