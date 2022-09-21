LETTER TO THE EDITORThank you Morrow County Hospital

Recently in the early morning hours, I visited the ER of the Morrow County Hospital, and later was admitted for observation which required an overnight stay.

I would like to thank the ER staff, the floor staff, and everyone from housekeeping to the nurses, doctors and specialists for their professionalism that I observed.

I was treated so kindly and felt like I was very well taken care of. It was a great relief to my wife who was at home, not feeling well herself. My overall experience as a patient in the hospital was exceptional. Again, thank you Morrow County staff for being there and taking care of our county residents.

Tim Abraham

Morrow County