REFLECTIONSCrossing the river

I have questioned for a long time how and why the settlers of this town, Cardington, chose the area across the river to be the village cemetery. It is a beautiful location but I have inquired of others how coffins were brought across the river to the cemetery before there were bridges. The river is a semi circle around the village with the only approaches to the cemetery across that river, unless I’m missing something.

However, I do have a news clipping from the September 21, 1972 editon of the Morrow County Independent, describing the excavation on Whetstone Creek that uncovered hewn walnut logs, two feet square and 18 feet long in the bed of Whetstone Creek at Fourth Street. These were discovered during the construction of a sanitary sewer line and water main by Plumley Contractors of Marion. Just a few hours later a three and a half inch rain brought a rise to the creek; otherwise the timbers would not have been uncovered. The hewn walnut logs, two feet square and 18 feet long were uncovered and removed. The story says that in the early years of the village, the creek was forded by horse drawn vehicles at Fourth Street. The logs were in good condition and only logs in the path of construction were removed.

I find this very interesting, why the crossing was that far from the center of the village- and of course, how were the deceased transported to Glendale Cemetery? Just wondering.

News from the past: 60 years ago: September 1962: OIL Drilling rigs were put into operation on the farms of Howard Rush, B. C. Linstedt and Eva Potts, all in Cardington Township; Helen Ruehrmund was selected as president of the Cardington High School student council. James Ullom was elected secretary/treasurer; total enrollment on the first day of school in grades 1-12 in the Cardington building was 837. Total enrollment in the Fulton Building, grades 1-8, was 129.

50 years ago, September, 1972: Total first day enrollment in the Morrow County School District was 6,006 and of that total, Cardington’s was 1,318; Cardington fifth grade students James Clark, John Cooney, Kelley Carpenter, Matt Wilson, Danny Sparks, Susan Seitz, and Robin Davis were named as members of the School Safety Patrol. Alice Harlow was the faculty superintendent of the patrol

