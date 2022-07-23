New kid on the block

Hello Morrow County!

My name is Mindy McKenzie and I am the new Editor for the Morrow County Sentinel. I am very excited to be serving this community and giving it a quality paper that everyone can be proud to call their own.

To give you all a little background on myself, I was born and raised in Shelby, Ohio. I’ve been in the newspaper business for about nine years. I made the move to Crestline, Ohio a little over two years ago after I bought my house. So, I don’t live here in Morrow County, but I’m not far at all.

I look forward to meeting and building relationships with community leaders and residents. I have an open door policy. If there is ever a story idea or a concern that needs addressed, I want you to feel like you can always reach out to me. My email is [email protected]

So, if any of you see me out and about please feel free to come up and introduce yourself to me!

Mindy

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/07/web1_IMG_4894.jpg