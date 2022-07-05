World War II had ended and the Cardington Board of Education was sponsoring an “On the Job” agriculture training course as a phase of the local educational program in the Cardington schools.

The Cardington Veterans’ School was established to provide vocational training to help veterans become established in farming, to give training to “make up” for the lost years of experience, to provide a financial return equal to what the veteran would be earning had he been working during the war and to provide financial aid so the veteran could afford to take time for training. While in training a veteran was provided $50 subs if married and $65 if single.

Elwood Davis, county agricultural agent, J. l. Patterson, Cardington school superintendent, F. E. Honnold, superintendent of the Morrow County School System and F. W. Dalrymple, associate county agent, had spent considerable time and effort in establishing and promoting the Cardington veterans’ school, Glenn Guiher was the veterans’ instructor and E. M. Blayney, vocational agriculture instructor.

Pictured were the following veterans of World War II who were enrolled in the school: Frederick Linder, Dan Davis, Clydell Thomas, Harry Radel, Carl Scribner, Dale Ryan, Francis Kelly, Everett Baker, John Greenwalt, David Smith, Ralph Kreis, Loren Linder, Fredrick Baird, Wayne Golken, Cecil Miller, Paul Lavender, Robert Ruggles, Jack Showalter, and Richard Denton. During the organization of the class, two veterans withdrew: Arthur Kaelber to enter Ohio University and Donald Ebert to enter business in Delaware. Edgar Schorr and Charles Wood enrolled later.

There were approximately 120 veterans enrolled in veteran’s’ courses in Morrow County under the instruction of Glenn Carpenter, Mt. Gilead, George Burgett, Johnsville, Kenneth Throckmorton, Marengo; Lemoine Rinehart, Chesterville and Guiher, Cardington.

LOOKING BACK:

July, 1942: Due to war conditions, the Cardington Post Office would be open regular hours during July 4th July, 1952: Franklin Curl was accepted to play trombone in the 1952 Ohio State Fair Band; three local Boy Scouts, David Bingman, Bill Ocker and Joel Shaffer, left to spend ten days at the Philmont Ranch in the mountain of New Mexico.

July, 1992: Gene Gompf of Cardington, was elected as Master Counselor of the Morrow County Chapter, Order of DeMolay.

