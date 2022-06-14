Although it took place 78 years ago, the impact of D-Day had a huge impact on World War II. I remember that day and all of the bulletins on the radio – no TV in those days. I just want to review that day and note that it should never be forgotten.

A story published in the Morrow County Independent on June 8, 1944 two days after the event, relates that first reports of were received by radio and early morning with many people clustered around receiving sets.

The story notes that local resident and 1939 Cardington High School graduate Lt. John A. Vaughan, had been killed in action over France during the preinvasion softening up of German defenses by the U S Army Air Force.

There was added local interest in the invasion by reason of the fact that a number of local boys were known to be with the United States Forces in England and because a number of Cardington veterans of World War I are familiary with the territory invaded.

Flags were flown at half mast throughout the day and then on Monday out of respect for Lt. Vaughan.

No special service had been planned by local churches for D-Day or Invasion Day. The Methodist Church bell sounded at 10 am that day.

The military sources offered the following explanation for the terms D-Day and H-Hour. The D and the H are simply the first letters of “day” and “hour” and they mean the day and the hour on which a military action is to be put into operational. The letters are used instead of the actual dates for security causes and for use in training in advance of the action.

Troops are trained in the things they are to do on D-Day and at H-Hour.

Plans for a long period also can be laid by the use of plus and minus. For instance,”D-Day plus four” means the fourth day following the opening of the designated operation. “H-Hour plus six” means the sixth hour after the beginning of an operation. Use of minus means hours or days before the appointed time.

Thus was history made on June 6, 1944 – I remember it clearly- even though I was just a grade school student.

Looking Back: 60 years ago, June 1962: The New York Central Railroad accepted the offer of the Jenkins-Vaughan Post of the American Legion to purchase the three acre railroad park in Cardington The post’s offer was $7,000 – The Cardington Volunteer Fire Department took delivery of their new Sutphen Pumper. Cost $13, 726.

June, 1972: Mel Strine of Cardington, 16 years old, shot a hole in one at Galion Country Club. The hole was 220 yards and had never been aced before. Strine used a 2 iron.

June, 1982: During the Festival of Thanks held June 9-13, the Cardington Historical Society sold post cards of five different scenes of historic Cardington and stationery featuring a Joanne Mathews sketch of the landmark hotel on the square.

