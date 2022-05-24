Growing up on the rural farm with my sisters and parents, I remember when the Memorial Day holiday approached and my parents emphasized to us the important meaning of this day. My mother recalled that while a student at Cardington this holiday was observed with the entire student body participating in the parade — many carrying flowers, as they marched to the cemetery to observe what was then called Decoration Day.

Later, as a member of the high school band, I marched as I carried and played the bass drum – to the cemetery as did my sisters, all members of the band. There was always a reverence for this day- the one day we pause to thank those who interrupted their young lives to defend us and in many cases, gave their lives.

This year, recognition is given those who served in Vietnam. Although I had family members and friends who served there, many came home ill from other causes inflicted there. The only listed death of a Cardington man who served in Vietnam is that of Gary D. Lyons, killed in action on July 2, 1967. He was the son of Bernadine Lyons and had seven siblings.

He was the grandson of Amos Lyons and Mrs. William Geren. I know many of the Cardington residents who served in that war.

There have been notable speakers at the Cardington Memorial Day program I want to extend appreciation and thanks to members of Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion, Squadron 97 of the Sons of the American Legion and Auxiliary Unit 97 for their dedication to this service every year. My husband, faithfully served with the Rifle Squad for years as they fired the three shots in tribute.

Memorial Day, 2022- May we all observe it with reverence and patriotism. and never forget. I know I will.

Looking back: 60 years ago, Mayor Robert Akron proclaimed the week of May 14-19 as the Annual Cardington Clean Up, Paint up and Fix up week.

50 years ago: Hickory Realty Corp, owned by Carl Long and Tom Ray of Cardington, acquired the Quality Court Rainbow Motel and the Valley Forge Restaurant and Tavern near Brecksville; 40 years ago: Gilbert Ullom of Cardington was elected vice president of the greater Columbus Afghan Hound Club; Garnet “Tiny” Moore gave the Memorial Day adddress at Glendale Cemetery.

