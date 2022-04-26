Reflections: Blizzards and other past events

Last week I described how, with the assistance of the Public Works Administration, running water became available in Cardington in 1935.

“With village council acting as the sponsoring authority, the PWA authorized a grant of $70,000 for construction of a waterworks. Cardington’s share was $7,000. Bonds were issued to cover the expense. The next step was to find a water source to supply the distribution system. Test wells were drilled at several locations but none were acceptable. After three months, wells drilled on the Jerry Couts farm just north of the corporation were determined to be sufficient. Water purity analysis tests confirmed this source to be ideal. Cardington had its water supply.

Chitney Brothers and Co was awarded the contract to build the water mains and a system of storm sewers. A water storage tower would be erected near the downtown. Fire hydrants would be installed which would result in lower fire insurance rates. Construction began May, 1936.The PWA required the contractor to hire the unemployed to dig the water mains.Thirty men, most of whom were war veterans were hired from the county’s relief rolls. The PW not only paid their wages but picked up some of the costs of construction materials as well.

By September, work on the water distribution system was progressing rapidly. Guy Rhineberger was hired as the water superintendent. More than 300 Cardington residents applied to be connected to village water. A month after Cardington celebrated the centennial of its founding, in October water was supplied to homes and businesses in all parts of town.”

This information was taken from the local news paper. However, as good as it sounds back then – it was not the end of Cardington’s water woes.

Those problems were headlined again in the 1970’s but that is another story. At least, the town had running water in the 1930’s.

More memories from the past:

April, 1942: Candy recipes for conserving sugar, needed for the war effort, were printed in the Independent by Mrs. Verna Braden. Honey was used as a substitute.

April, 1947: Chosen to reign as 1947 Cardington High School May Queen was Edna Harris, a junior. Her court members were retiring queen Julia Reed and seniors Jeannine Page, Aileen Edwards and Barbara Curts; juniors: Betty Bowman, Reita Sherman and Kathryn Nybladh; sophomores Reba Showalter and Darlene Pearl and freshmen Patricia Barton and Barbara Roach.

April, 1972: Two Morrow County Sheriff’s deputies, Larry Baughman and Art Gerth, spoke to Cardington-Lincoln High School students on the topic “The Law Raps With You.”

April, 1982: Cardington Mayor Cecil Maxwell proclaimed April 17 as Arbor Day. Volunteers helped to plant 40 trees that day. The Morrow County unemployment rate was 13.8%.

