Reflections: The Cardington High School class of 1936

I recently wrote an updated history of the Cardington School and in that history is an interview I made in 1991 with retired Cardington School Superintendent Lowell Patterson and 1924 Cardington graduate Milton Klingel.

The old Union School was being completely renovated in 1991 and that renovation brought memories of the 1924-25 year long construction phase.

Patterson who was a senior in 1924-25 and Klingel who had graduated in 1924 but worked with the construction company on during the summer of 1924, shared many memories and the one that stuck with me was that more than half of the Union Building is still enclosed in the present edifice. Patterson said construction, which began in the spring of 1924 continued into the fall so classes were held in various business places in the down town business area.

This brings me to the Cardonian, a school newspaper that I had not heard about until I was recently given a copy. This edition was a tribute to the Class of 1936 as they prepared to graduate. It is noted in the edition dated May 26, 1936 and edited by Hazel Markley, this class began first grade in 1924 attending school in Shaw’s Mission on Second Street, because of the construction.

Original class members were Dale Lowther, Kenneth Wallace, Merle Margot, Delmar Dixon, Kenneth Cook, Virginia Kehrwecker, Josh Gandee, Gwen Benson, Martha Kreis, Eilene Bailey, Winifred McCabe, Thelma Sage and Miss Markley. The story tells of other students joining the class through the years – Wayne Snyder, Lloyd Shaw, Doyle Jones, Victor Eichorn, Inez Rollins, Helen Haas, Elmira Heimlich, Pete Williams and Lula Linstedt.

Others joining the class were Dorothy and Opal Young, Miriam Worthington, Horace Francis, Robert Briggs, Miriam Shaw and Ruth Shank. Several of these students came from area one room schools. This story was written from an artist’s perspective using artistic terms.

Others in this class were Pauline Camp, Betty Gandee, Salo Geckley, Virgil; Harris, Ruth Jewell, Buford Kehrwecker, Mary Kehrwecker, Eileen Smiley, and Paul Sprang, Jr. This was the first class to complete all 12 years in the building on Nichols Street.

50 years ago, February, 1972: Heaviest snowfall of the 1971-72 winter season occurred February 6. Among the snow sculptures was a dinosaur in the yard of the James Ullom residence on Third Street.

Personal note: For the past several years, I have been privileged to write stories and this column under the editorship of Anthony Conchel, who is leaving this position Feb. 8. I will miss you, Anthony.

I have learned much about writing for a newspaper including your advice — keep it short. You will be missed and I send my best wishes for good health and further accomplishments in your life and career.

