Reflections: Snippets from past Decembers

Looking through newspapers from past Decembers I found some interesting “snippets.” Most are not holiday-related, so I am going to share them.

December, 1941: It was decided that due to the start of the war, a guard would be placed at the Morrow Rural Electric Cooperative’s substation on State Route 529 east of Cardington – Mr. and Mrs. C. M. Hacker of near Cardington received a telegram from their son, Frances, a Seaman on the Battleship U. S. S. Mississippi stating that he was safe in the North Atlantic.

The Cardington Postmaster delivered packages to village mail customers on Christmas Day.

December, 1961: Oil drilling operations began on the Austin Smith farm in Cardington Township. The Cardington Locker advertised fully cooked boneless Christmas hams for 90 cents a pound- Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion brightened the Christmas of 15 families with gifts of toys, furniture, clothing and food.

December, 1971: Roy and Helen Zinn and three children, residents of Cardington Township Road 144, engaged in a sideline vocation of manufacturing scented candles in their home. Their candles were sold at several local retail outlets.

The 103-year-old Enterprise Block at the corner of Marion and Second streets was razed to make way for a new bank building. The new facility would have a drive-up window.

December, 1981: Construction began on a 20 x 50 masonry building to be a variety store located next to Al’s Restaurant on West Main Street. The Nik Johnston Trio of Cardington, played at a TV station Christmas party program in West Virginia.

Three Cardington girls, ages 18 and 14, were trapped overnight in a wrecked car on Morrow County Road 159 about a mile east of U.S. Route 42. The trio spent eight hours in freezing temperatures pinned in the vehicle. Stephen Conaway of Cardington accepted a newspaper position in Paris, France.

December, 1991: Cardington’s village council nixed the idea of paying $30 to have red bows made to decorate the municipal building for Christmas. Emily A. Davis of Cardington, Morrow County’s oldest resident at 106, died at a local nursing home.

Cardington’s varsity basketball team featured four players who stood over six foot, three inches tall. The tallest player was Rob Kenney, who was six foot, seven inches.

A total of 784 deer were harvested in Morrow County during the hunting season.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/12/web1_Long-EvelynBW-1.jpg