Reflections: Thanksgiving from years past

It was Thanksgiving and local restaurants were preparing to serve up turkey and the trimmings. The Inn at Mount Gilead was serving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, 1968, with reservations taken before.

In 1968, The Wornstaff Inn in Cardington (serving from their restaurant in the hotel building), offered a roast turkey dinner with all the trimmings for $1.75, with desserts included!

The Milky Way also in Cardington was serving a full Thanksgiving dinner with ice cream and pie for $1.25 ALL DAY in 1948.

That same year, Al’s Grill, Cardington, was serving turkey and dressing on their Friday menu for $1.99; Standing rib of beef for $3.15 and French Fried Chicken for $1.40. Glancing over Al’s menu from the 1960’s, it’s hard to believe what we paid for food at Al’s — a hamburger sandwich was 32 cents; a choice T-bone steak diner with three sides was $1.55!

Coffee was ten cents and a slice of their homemade pie was 20 cents.

There were other things going on at Thanksgivings through the years.

In 1931 Cardington’s long time newspaper reporter, Alice Van Sickle was 86 years old; and in 1934 the Morrow County Health Department was warning that the Diphtheria cases were increasing in Ohio with a jump from 137 to 251 in one week in Ohio.

A 1942 edition of the Union Register notes the revised fee schedule of the Morrow County Medical Society. Office consultation minimum charge was $1.50; office consultation, night 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. was $3; and a house call in

the corporation was $2.50 while a night house call from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. was $4 in the corporation. Mileage for all country calls add 50 cents per mile to the above house calls.

The Thanksgiving edition of the Morrow County Independent featured the officers of the newly elected Cardington High School band: Melvin Zeigler, president; John Conaway, vice president; Ann Schwartz, secretary; Lois Betts, treasurer; Dorothy Bingman and Patricia Rengert, librarians. Jim Patterson was student director.

Seventy five years ago, November, 1946, the school newspaper featured an article describing the school water supply as being “very low.”

“The wells at the back of the school (Nichols Street) had to be reopened.” These wells had furnished the school water several years before.

Seniors reviewed in this Thanksgiving issue were Mickey Bowers, Jenny Cobourn, Barbara Curts, Donna Couts, Leilah Faust and Eileen Edwards.

Looking back

80 years ago, 1941: Lloyd S. Ross was elected as Worshipful Master of the Cardington Masonic Lodge.

70 years ago, 1951: Sgt. Donald R. Schrote, a 1946 Cardington High School graduate, was wounded in action in Korea. His home was on State Route 529. Gertrude Mack gave presentations at two local club meetings on her 125-piece jug collection.

40 years ago: 1971: Paul Richeson who formerly served as Cardington mayor from 1946 to 1950 was elected again to the position. The Cardington Fire Department Ladies’ Auxiliary voted to purchase a portable oxygen unit for the emergency squad truck.

