Hospital appreciates voters’ support

Dear Editor,

I want to extend our sincere appreciation to the residents of Morrow County for passing the hospital levy on Tuesday’s ballot. We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of the community.

The passing of the levy allows us to continue to offer a wide range of services for the community and make infrastructure upgrades including facility renovations and technology upgrades. We know that many residents of our county count on receiving quality care close to home and that’s what we plan to provide now and into the future.

Whether it’s an X-ray, Rehab Services, Laboratory, Urgent Care, Emergency Services, seeing a specialist at our Specialty Clinic or utilizing any number of the services we provide, we know you’ll have a positive experience with our committed team of expert providers and associates.

Thank you for supporting our work. We are truly honored to care for and serve the people of Morrow County.

Sincerely,

CJ Miller

President & CEO

Morrow County Hospital