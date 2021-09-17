Reflections: More September memories

From the September, 1956 Morrow County Independent is a story about the Canon Orville E. Watson Memorial Hall, a $257,000 dormitory with space for 41 men built at the Kenyon College here in Ohio.

Mr. Watson was a native of Cardington and a member of the Class of 1877, the first graduating class at Cardington. He was a distinguished Ohio clergyman prior to his death in 1951. He was also a long-time member of the Kenyon College faculty.

The September, 1926 Morrow County Independent had a story on the high waters brought on by heavy rains north of Cardington on a Saturday evening and more rain the next day which brought the Whetstone River out of its banks. It also did several hundred dollars damage to the construction work being done at the Big Four Railroad bridge.

“The two coffer dams built for the cement foundation work were both washed out, all the dirt carried down stream together with around 2,000 feet of lumber. One of the dams was completed and the water pumped out preparatory to pouring cement. This was a tremendous financial loss to the contractors.”

September, 1941: Mary Jane Williams, 16, of near Mt Gilead, was named Ohio’s Healthiest 4-H Club girl. She was a member of the local Thimble Needle Thread 4-H Club. Cardington first grader, Jerry Decker, 6, suffered a fractured wrist when he fell from a slide on the school playground.

September, 1951: A lack of funds in state highway department coffers postponed plans to reroute U.S. 42 around Cardington. PFC Loren Levering, United States Air Force, left his parents’ home on Sept. 10 to sail for England. Named Cardington varsity cheerleaders were Betty McGraw, Charlotte Patterson, Ella Gossett and Joyce Underwood.

September, 1981: The Pizza Barn on West Main Street, opened on September 22. It was the first completely rebuilt business structure to open its doors following the June 13 tornado. Mrs. Kevin Long of Cardington, and her new born son, Adam Douglas, came home Sept. 1 from Marion General Hospital where the baby was born Aug. 29.

Of the 702 people who voted in a mock election at the recent Morrow County fair, 573 voted against the issue of holding elections on Sundays.

