Reflections: Re-enacting the Gay Nineties era

I was given this photo taken in 1950 of Cardington residents enjoying an evening costumed in Gay Nineties attire. I do not know anymore about

the picture except it took place in 1950. Any information will be welcome. They are from left to right:

Lower row: Walter Long, Henry Breckner, Milton Poorman, Leo Ocker, Cecil Maxwell, and Harry Bennett.

Second row: Opal Long, Marge Breckner, Margaret Poorman, Ruth Longworth, Mrs. Leo Ocker, Kathryn Maxwell, and Grace Bennet.

Third row: Bob Akron, Nelda Akron, Beulah Patterson, Ward Conaway, and Myrtle Conaway.

Fourth row: Merle Fisher, Rudy Weise, Frances Weise, Mim McCutchen, unidentified, David Patterson and Bud Ullom.

Fifth row: Hazel Renz, Richard Renz, John McCutchen, unknown, Dennis Bell, Rita Bell, GaNell Ullom Durfey, Eilene Ulery, Arnett and Lydia Foust.

Looking back: news from the Morrow County Independent

July, 1941: Attending the 105th anniversary services of St. John Lutheran Church, Windfall, were 700 people; Ray Culp of Lincoln Township suffered multiple bruises when he was attacked by a bull at the Ruppersburg Fruit Farm on Worthington-New Haven Road.

July, 1971: Cecil Maxwell of Riverside Dairy, celebrating its 20th anniversary, offered dairy products at 1951 prices. The dairy sold 15 products in 1951 and in 1971 sold 115. Kenneth Jenkins, former Cardington resident and Morrow County engineer, was enjoying his retirement in Florida by building a model railroad layout in his garage.

July, 1981: Billy May, a teacher at Cardington-Lincoln High School, retired from the education profession. He had also served in the armed forces during World War II. Cardington’s only grocery, Kinsell Foods, even though it was heavily damaged by the June 13 tornado, opened early in July for business.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Long-EvelynBW-3.jpg This was a group of Cardington residents, business people, others were part of the village government, some school teachers, etc. They had what they called a Gay Nineties evening, dressing in that era’s attire and putting on a play, etc. The photo was taken by Independent photographer Hayes Ulery, but never published. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/07/web1_Gay-Ninties-group-001.jpg This was a group of Cardington residents, business people, others were part of the village government, some school teachers, etc. They had what they called a Gay Nineties evening, dressing in that era’s attire and putting on a play, etc. The photo was taken by Independent photographer Hayes Ulery, but never published. Courtesy photo