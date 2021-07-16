Reflections: July news from years past

As I have noted in earlier issues, I love reading past newspapers and learn the changing of what was considered news in years past to what we publish and read today.

For instance, the ad for used cars in a June, 1927 issue of the Morrow County Independent, was headlines: “Used Cars Must be Sold at Once.”

This was the Sipe Motor Service and they were offering a 1918 Ford Touring car for $25; a 1924 Ford Coupe for $195 and a 1926 Chevrolet Coupe for a whopping $395. This business was located on “West Main Street, Cardington.”

Two years later, the ad for Koon’s Grocery offered three loaves of bread for 25 cents, solid cabbage for four cents a pound and oyster shells for 90 cents. The Coffee Cup Restaurant advertised Sunday chicken dinner for 50 cents. Mrs. Castner was the proprietor of this business located “west of the railroad.”

Alice Van Sickle, the Independent’s staff writer, authored a long personal experience visiting the Ohio Penitentiary. This was published in the July 8, 1929 edition of the paper.

The July 21, 1955 edition names the following 4-H club members as candidates for the county 4-H queen: Inez Gordon, Wanda Jones, Eileen Reed, Margaret Ann Terman, Shirley Huvler, Ann Schwartz, Muretta Beatty, Mary Hack, Charlotte Mason, Marilyn Bush and Yvonne Wiseman. Ann Schwartz became the county winner and represented the county in the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair queen contest.

Other news in the edition included Leonard Benson being named commander of Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion, Cardington.

Three elementary teacher scholarships were awarded by the state department of education. The two year scholarships, $1,000 each, were awarded to Paul James, Chesterville, Phyllis Bush, Edison and Marilee Brannaman, Mount Gilead.

Looking back

July, 1941: Cardington Mayor Frank Aliga ordered all property owners to cut the weeds on their lots. Village council passed ordinances regulating the riding of bicycles in Cardington and the parking of automobiles at the scene of a fire.

July, 1971: The first wheat brought into Don’s Feed and Seed elevator at 202 West Main Street, was from Carl Walters of rural Cardington on July 6.

July, 1981: Daily swimmers at the Cardington Swimming Pool averaged 200, according to Bonnie Carsner, pool manager.

