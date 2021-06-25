Reflections: Excerpts from county newspapers

May, June 1951, 1961, 1971

1951: Four Morrow County boys, all Vocational Agricultural student were awarded state farmer degrees at a conference in Columbus. Two were Cardington FFA students, James Davis and Duane Philbrook Milady Beauty Salon moved to new quarters at 121 East Main Street previously occupied by Dr. F. M. Hartsook

New Morrow County road maps went on sale of 50 cents each at the office of county engineer, Kenneth Jenkins. Due to a steel shortage caused by the war in Korea, Ohio license plates in 1952 would be replaced by a paper windshield sticker.

Jenkins-Vaughan Post 97 of the American Legion, Cardington, was incorporated as a non-profit organization.

The round trip fare for people boarding the Greyhoud bus at Stone’s Drug Store on East Main Street in Cardington, to Mountt Gilead was 20 cents. For a trip to Columbus and back, a ticket cost $1.10. For a round trip ticket for Los Angeles California, the price was $42.85.

Fire did $500 damage to the Cecil Levings home on Railroad Street. Smoke awakened the three boys asleep in the bedroom near where the fire started due to a defective chimney. Firemen confined the damage to the home’s second floor and no one was injured.

1961: Jack Otterbacher and Geraldine Kramer, Cardington High School seniors, were the recipients of the Emily Post Good Manners Award for the school year.

Mr. and Mrs. Charles Hathaway quietly celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary at their home on State Route 746, southwest of Cardington.

1971: Carol Ackerman, a Cardington High School graduate, was honored by Capital University, Columbus, for outstanding achievement and scholarship in music. She was a senior at the school, majoring in music.

Rosella Fate was named chairman of the Cancer Crusade fundraising drive for Cardington.

A family membership for the 1971 season at the Cardington Swimming pool was $40. A single membership was $20.

A tornado touched down briefly in Harmony Township and leveled a barn on the Kermit Lewis farm, killing a sheep and a cow. No one was home when the twister hat at 8 p.m.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Beatty of Cardngton observed their 60th wedding anniversary.

Cardington High School senior Ardena Naylor won the Crisco Trophy for her outstanding work in home economics.

Next week: A story on the Civil War from the August 17, 1899 issue of the Morrow County Independent.

