Reflections: Looking way back in Morrow County newspapers

Reading some of the brief, rather testy, pieces printed in the newspapers from years ago is a fascination with me. Here are a few I found.

From the Morrow County Sentinel, June, 1870:

“Farmers when you sell your wood or wheat come in and pay your subscription. We need Money!”

“This is splendid weather for loafers. They can sit round on the shady sides of the street and whittle pine sticks and store boxes all day.”

“We understand that the Cardington gravel road Company have lately been visiting with the admonitory pressure of the law, a half dozen persons of the public who have traveled the road for a distance and turned off just in time to evade the situation of the toll gate keeper.

“A portion of the public seem to take an incomplete view of the rights of turnpike proprietors. If the road improvements are made in conformity with the provisions of the law, let the legal rights of such companies be respected. If the law is faulty, petition the Legislature for a change, but in the meantime it seems to us quite expedient to respect the legal rights of turnpike companies as well as of other corporations.”

I have no idea what that references. Where was there a turnpike in 1870 in Morrow County?

From the May, 1893 Morrow County Independent: “According to the Inquirer Galion wants a ten cent barn. We will offer to subscribe two cents one fifth the amount, if some of our neighboring towns contribute the balance necessary to make our sister city happy.”

“The famous Liberty Bell passed through Cardington on Thursday evening last en route to the World’s Fair. A large crowd assembled at the depot only to see the special train pass by at the rate of forty miles per hour.”

Morrow County Sentinel, June, 1925: Two prominent Mount Gilead residents passed away that week. W. F. Wieland, proprietor of Weiland Monument Works and active in many phases of the Mt Gilead community, died suddenly at the home of his brother, Dr. Frank Wieland in Chicago. The lengthy article lists the many organizations and areas that Mr. Wieland had participated in during his lifetime.

Also passing away was C. E. Terry, former Morrow County sheriff, 76 years old. He was five years old when his family moved to Westfield Township, Morrow County. He later worked with the Cunningham Carriage Works in Cardington.

Short pieces from later newspapers:

June, 1941: The number of school age children residing in the Cardington School district totaled 519. Boys ages 5-17 outnumbered girls 283-236. The report showed five physically challenged children in the district, four of whom attended school.

June, 1951: H. L. Schellenger was elected president of the Cardington Riverview Realty Co, Inc. He succeeded D. D. Dunham. Dennis Bell was elected secretary/treasurer.

June, 1971: T. A. Gantz of Cardington, former Morrow County School Superintendent, retired after 40 years as a teacher and administrator.

