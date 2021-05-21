Reflections: Past Memorial Days in Cardington

Reading about past Memorial Day observances in Cardington brings memories.

Earlier I submitted a few from very early years, but today I am focusing on those within my memory. All of these services were held at the Civil War Monument in Glendale Cemetery.

May, 1956

Rev. A. E. Clark, pastor of Salem EUB church gave the address at the May 30, 1956 program. Flower donations to this program were taken by Leonard Benson. Rev. Theodore Partridge gave the invocation and benediction. The parade included the high school band, the Post Drum and Bugle Corps, Boy Scouts, school groups and patriotic organizations.

May, 1964

Sgt. Garnet E. Moore “Tiny” of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Marion Post, was the speaker at this service. Others in this program were Rev. B. E. Walck, Rev. Ellis L. Teasdale and Don Ebert, master of ceremonies. Mrs.Robert Bensley gave General’s Orders and Janice Reppart delivered the Gettysburg Address.

May, 1996

Speaker at this program was Sam Harvey, Cardington mayor, who served in the Army Reserves from 1957-1986. Others participating were Post 97 Commander Jim Crawford; DUV members Laura Conant and Grace Bennett Davis who gave Logan’s Orders and the Gettysburg Address. Emily Smith Cardington-Lincoln High School student, sang the National Anthem.

A May, 1956 story in the Cardington Independent describes the work of J. H. Rhineberger who had directed the marking of veterans’ graves in Glendale Cemetery for 35 years. He knew the graves of every one of the 206 soldiers interred in the cemetery at that time.

The story states that he knew personally every one of the 37 World War I and World War II soldiers buried there. In a photo with the story was a picture with Rhineberger and his assistants, Lloyd Williams, Kenneth Kehrwecker and James T. Rhineberger, a son. These three, who assisted him for the previous 11 years, was the third crew to serve with him.

Short news items from previous years:

May, 1931: Wesley Fiant was named Cardington Township representative to the Junior Fair Board; Helen Burgraff of Cardington was hired to teach at the Quakerdom one-room school in Gilead Township for the 1931-32 school year. The effects of the Great Depression were starting to directly affect Morrow County residents and the salaries and wages of all employed at Hydraulic Press Manufacturing (HPM) Co. in Mount Gilead, reduced 10 percent this month. Mildred Sellars was crowned May Queen at Cardington High School.

May, 1981: Reservations for the annual Cardington High School alumni banquet could be made by calling Emma Schwartz or Mabel Cooney. Chosen as Cardington High School primary delegates to Buckeye Boys State were Jeffrey Elliott, Charles Rawlins and Donald Robinson. Alternates were Bruce Fissell, Scott Beveridge and Rusty Oberdier.

