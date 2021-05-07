Reflections: Unusual news from past Mays

As I have mentioned numerous times, I love reading what was published news in years past.

• For instance in May, 1935, the Morrow County Independent printed a front page story noting there was a vote by the village council that cars could now park in the village’s Main Street at 35-degree angles from the curb instead of then 45 degree angle! It was determined this would allow about a three-foot wider channel for traffic on the street.

The change was made following a protest of local businessmen to an ordinance which proposed parking parallel to the curb.

• Another item noted that test drilling was taking place for a water supply but at that point, 370 feet, there was no water, just gray slate.

The May, 1937 Union Register printed that many Morrow County residents had awaken early the previous Wednesday to tune into the coronation ceremonies of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain.

The tuning was made to radio stations.

• May, 1946, Mount Gilead was preparing for graduation ceremonies that included two war veterans who had completed work for graduation while in service. They were Robert R. Osborn and Lawrence Lloyd. Class salutatorian was Glenna Neptune and Robert Hickson was valedictorian. Quentin Moody was class president.

Cardington was preparing for Memorial Day services when Lyman S. Hert Cardington High School teacher was to be the speaker. He was a WW I veteran.

• A May, 1948 paper headlined with photo of Marlene Bean, of Cardington, who placed fourth in the 21st National Spelling Bee in Washington, D C.

Marlene was one of the four youngest contestants in the National Bee. It was the longest spelldown held and took 5 and 1/2 hours and more than 600 words to determine a champion.

• A May, 1953 Morrow County Independent headlined the purchase of a local farm by the Cardington FFA. The incorporated Cardington Vocational Agriculture Association purchased the 67.5 acre farm for the local FFA chapter. The association took title to the former Chris Ruth farm located just south of the Cardington corporation line off of South Marion Street.

The residence and 1.3 acres were purchased by Lawton McClintock, vo-ag teacher.

Joyce Underwood, Cardington High School Junior, was to be crowned Cardington May Queen.

Looking back

80 years: A gallon of Morrow County maple syrup was shipped to Joyce Jenkins, former Cardington resident, then living in Los Angeles.

50 years ago: Omar G. Hart, Cardington, barber since 1927, retired.

40 years ago: Bonnie Carsner was named manager of the Cardington Swimming Pool for the season.

