Reflections: April news from years past

I found some interesting information in past newspapers describing events happening in Morrow County.

For instance, in the Marion-Independent April 11, 1895, there is an item titled “An Interesting Fact,” that declares “Morrow County has a three-tailed calf, so the Sentinel says, and its of the Jersey variety. We suppose it will be carefully cared for and saved as a drawing card for the Morrow County Fair.”

Then the editorial comment, “Why, sure, and it is expected that the editor of the Independent and all other Marion people will be drawn to Mt. Gilead by that same attraction. Do not forget the date — Oct. 1-4.”

• Another story begins, “At this moment, the skies are indeed bright for the future of Mt Gilead. With the guarantee bond secured sufficient to fulfill our part of the contract for the foundry, a stove foundry seeking to locate here, and other schemes as yet embryo, Mt. Gilead has reason to be wide awake and on the hustle.”

I don’t quite understand that language.

April, 1921: Advertised was Vaudeville at Dreamland, Cardington, sponsored by Rex D Jenkins Post 97 and American Legion and Ladies’ Auxiliary Unit. The five big acts included “The Battle of Rollin’ Bones.”

There were to be living pictures and the “Last Day of School at Skeeters Corners.” Admission was 40 cents, including war tax.

April, 1922: The Kroger Grocery Company purchased the Corner Grocery in Mt. Gilead from C. W. Purcell who had conducted the business since a year ago when he purchaed it from B. H McFarland. The Kroger Compay takes possession June 1. The company also purchased the Fenton grocery store in Cardington and was to take over that property about the same time.|

April, 1923: William John Beatty of Cardington passed away at his home in Dayton. He was a child when his parents moved from Knox County to Morrow County where he spent his childhood. He was only a little over 14 years old when he enlisted in the Co E60th O. V. serving his country as one of its defenders.

He served 16 months and was in 19 actual engagements when he mustered out at the close of the war in 1865. Returning home to Cardington, he attended high school here and alternately taught and attended school. Later, after attending Ohio Wesleyan University and the University of Michigan, he graduated with the course in engineering.

April, 1946: Mrs. Milton Yake was named president of the Cardington PTA. At the close of this meeting entertainment was provided by Jean Campbell and Betty Bennett, a duet accompanied by Audrey Barton; saxophone solo by Jean Campbell accompanied by Evelyn Fricke, and a piano solo by Mildred Furstenberger.

April, 1987: from the Searchlight/ Jacie McAvoy was representing CHS in the Olympia National Scholastic Typing contest. Students of KarenAbbott, teacher of geometry and advanced mathematics, were saying farewell to her as she and her husband, Rev. Ron Abbott, were leaving the community.

Looking back in Morrow County Independents

April, 1951, 70 years ago: “The firing of General Douglas MacArthur in Korea by President Harry Truman this month caused a large increase in the volume of outgoing mail from Morrow County post offices. Most of the letters of protest were addressed to Ohio Senators Taft and Bricker with some sent to the president himself.

An upsurge in telegrams cabled to Washington regarding the Army General’s dismissal was reported by the Western Union Office in Mt. Gilead.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2021/04/web1_Long-EvelynBW-2.jpg