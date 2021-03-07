Letter: Advisory group process requires input

The Morrow County Health Initiative Citizen’s Advisory Group is now meeting regularly online to evaluate the status of healthcare in Morrow County and to develop a five-year plan for the provision of healthcare in Morrow County.

The Advisory Group is posting their meeting notices in the Sentinel regarding time and date of their meetings and how to join the meetings electronically. During these meetings the committee is interviewing qualified and concerned community members. The speakers are discussing their vision for the future of the hospital and healthcare services in Morrow County with the goal of creating a written report of recommendations to be submitted to the County Commissioners and the Hospital Board of Trustees by July 1, 2021.

I encourage every citizen within the service area of the Morrow County Hospital to attend these online meetings, listen to the speakers and participate in the discussions that follow. Your participation will help chart the future course of the hospital regarding whether it remains a county owned facility, whether it remains in a management agreement with OhioHealth, and what additional services may be offered.

This hospital is here because of the forethought and planning of this county’s past physicians and local leaders. Now is the time to assume your part in that vision and help to ensure your hospital is here for future generations.

Durell V. Trago, M.D.

Morrow County Hospital

Department of Radiology