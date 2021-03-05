Reflections: Remember this church?

It was constructed in 1860 on the corner of Cherry and North streets in Mount Gilead by the Universalist Church with a membership of 12 charter members.

Its stately steeple was a landmark. In 1865 the congregation purchased a pipe organ and according to the records, which are sparse, the church was active until 1940.

According to an Aug. 19, 1954 story in the Union Register, the building was purchased by the Gilead Grange, with the spokespersons being Frank and Jennie Adams of Edison. They noted the main reason for the purchase was the Juvenile Grange, a grange for children under 14 years of age.

In appreciation of the Adams’ gift, the Gilead Grange name was changed to the Adams Grange No. 1777.

Records do not indicate when the building again changed hands; but in the early 1980s it was home to the HPM Union (International Association of Machinists) and at another time the Southern Baptist Church met there.

The building was purchased by Peter and Jill Dole in 2006 and transformed into three town house units.

The steeple is gone, but the building stands as stately as ever with its attractive siding and added deck.

Looking back

80 years ago March, 1941: Robert Akron opened a bowling alley in Cardington. The ad noted that bringing it and five cents to the alley would be good for one game.

Six Morrow County draftees departed for Fort Hayes. Among them was Richard Denton of Cardington. The first grade rhythm band performed at the March, 1941 Cardington Parent-teachers Association meeting.

Cardington residents, by returning two empty cartons of Dixie Vegetable margarine to Smiley’s Market, were given a free Cannon Towel.

60 years ago, March, 1961: Dana Winchell, five year old Cardnigton boy who was the year’s poster child for the Ohio Easter Seals campaign, appeared on the Ann Reider TV show on Channel 10, Columbus.

Joan Strine, Cardington High School senior, won the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Test in the county.

Hardman’s Bakery in Cardington, advertised blueberry pies for 47 cents.

40 years ago, March, 1981: Molly Fate of Cardington, a student at Miami University, met and conversed with Ronald Reagan, Jr., son of President and Mrs. Ronald Reagan, at the school.

The Universalist Church circa 1950; today it is a three-unit town house.