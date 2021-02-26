Reflections: George Frew, Cardington jeweler for 50 years

He was a familiar sight in the Cardington business district for 50 years.

George Frew, arriving in Cardington from Coshocton County in 1901, opened a jewelry store at 123 South Marion Street, located on the corner of South Marion and West Second streets, on Oct. 1. Mr. Frew, stricken with polio at the age of 13 months which paralyzed his left leg and upper left arm, had never walked.

In 1936 he and his wife, Katharyn (Hoffmire), a 1905 Cardington High School graduate, purchased a house just a block from his business. That house on West Second Street two houses west of the Park Street intersection and a short distance to his business allowed him to operate his wheel chair without assistance except entering and leaving it.

George sold and repaired watches, diamonds, silverware and jewelry. At one time he sold pianos, small musical instruments and a full line of sheet music.

One of his favorite past times was traveling and as a motorist in 1907 he had traveled extensively in the US. He was one of the first people in Morrow County who purchased a Holsman Buggy Machine, a runabout which he drove in the village and on trips to his home county.

A music lover, he and his wife attended many symphony concerts in Columbus and other Ohio cities and one of his treasured memories was meeting famous violinist Fritz Kreisler at Memorial Hall, Columbus.

Although he never attended a football or baseball game, he was a devoted fan of Ohio State University football and the Cleveland Indians, following them through newspapers and the radio.

He attended Sunday School regularly at the local Methodist church.

The business was located on the corner of West Second and South Marion streets in the Enterprise Business Block which was demolished in 1972. The Cardington Library was located in that same building with entrance from West Second Street, behind Frew’s Jewelry.

He sold his business to Gerald and Frances Campbell in 1950. George Frew passed away in 1953.

I remember Mr. Frew, who became an active, respected and beloved member of the community.

60 years ago: Ruth Ziegler, of Cardington, was elected president of the new Morrow County Democratic Club.

Noel Hack, of Cardngton, was enrolled in the 15-week course of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy in Columbus Hardman’s Bakery in Cardington, advertised blueberry pies for 47 cents.

