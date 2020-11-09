Posted on by

MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE


Nov. 2-8

Suspicious person, Road 108, Franklin

Vandalism, SR 229, Peru

Burglary, SR 229, Bennington

Assault, SR 229, Peru

Juvenile complaint, Road 190, Chester

Domestic, SR 97, Troy

Theft, Edison

Assault, Road 25, Harmony

Assist other Agency, SR 42, Westfield

Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester

Harassment, Road 208, Bennington

Assist other Agency, I-71, Chester

Assist other Agency, Road 229, Peru

Stolen vehicle, Road 89, Perry

Domestic, SR 61, Bennington

Animal call, Road 77, Congress

Juvenile complaint, Edison

Suspicious vehicle, Road 26, Bennington

Assist other Agency, SR 42, Gilead

Assist other Agency, Road 124, Gilead

Suspicious vehicle, SR 19, Congress

Neighbor dispute, Road 25, Lincoln

Domestic, Fulton

Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester

Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington

Neighbor dispute, Road 108, Franklin

Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead

Theft, Road 127, Gilead

Harassment, Marengo

Suspicious person, Road 108, Franklin

Domestic, Road 184, Harmony

Neighbor dispute, Sparta

Burglary, Road 108, Franklin

Vandalism, Road 55, Troy

Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead

Domestic, Road 38, North Bloomfield

Animal call, SR 288, North Bloomfield

Domestic, Road 169, Lincoln

Suspicious person, Road 25, Chester

Public assist, Mt. Gilead

Theft, Road 108, Franklin

Harassment, Road 57, North Bloomfield

Assist other Agency, Road 57, Troy

Suspicious vehicle, Road 50, Congress

Animal call, SR 314, Perry

Domestic, Road 184, Harmony

Burglary, Road 108, Franklin