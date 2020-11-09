MORROW COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Nov. 2-8
Suspicious person, Road 108, Franklin
Vandalism, SR 229, Peru
Burglary, SR 229, Bennington
Assault, SR 229, Peru
Juvenile complaint, Road 190, Chester
Domestic, SR 97, Troy
Theft, Edison
Assault, Road 25, Harmony
Assist other Agency, SR 42, Westfield
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester
Harassment, Road 208, Bennington
Assist other Agency, I-71, Chester
Assist other Agency, Road 229, Peru
Stolen vehicle, Road 89, Perry
Domestic, SR 61, Bennington
Animal call, Road 77, Congress
Juvenile complaint, Edison
Suspicious vehicle, Road 26, Bennington
Assist other Agency, SR 42, Gilead
Assist other Agency, Road 124, Gilead
Suspicious vehicle, SR 19, Congress
Neighbor dispute, Road 25, Lincoln
Domestic, Fulton
Suspicious vehicle, SR 95, Chester
Assist other Agency, SR 61, Bennington
Neighbor dispute, Road 108, Franklin
Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead
Theft, Road 127, Gilead
Harassment, Marengo
Suspicious person, Road 108, Franklin
Domestic, Road 184, Harmony
Neighbor dispute, Sparta
Burglary, Road 108, Franklin
Vandalism, Road 55, Troy
Assist other Agency, Mt. Gilead
Domestic, Road 38, North Bloomfield
Animal call, SR 288, North Bloomfield
Domestic, Road 169, Lincoln
Suspicious person, Road 25, Chester
Public assist, Mt. Gilead
Theft, Road 108, Franklin
Harassment, Road 57, North Bloomfield
Assist other Agency, Road 57, Troy
Suspicious vehicle, Road 50, Congress
Animal call, SR 314, Perry
Domestic, Road 184, Harmony
Burglary, Road 108, Franklin