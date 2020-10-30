Reflections: News from past ‘Searchlights’

I love reading news from past Searchlights, Cardington School newspapers.

I enjoy reading stories about events taking place, many of which have been dropped along the way. Others continue such as Homecoming, 1952, 68 years ago. The queen was Ella Gossett and her attendants were Rodella Jenkins, Gloria Pine, Marsha Westbrook and Juanita Richey.

Crowning the queen was Don Ocker, captain of the football team The queen and court were brought to the field in convertibles driven by Don Clark, Gene Coomer and Dale Underwood. Escorts were football team members Lloyd Ruehrmund, Paul Ruehrmund, Jim Snyder and David Bingman. Roger Patterson was crown bearer.

The team beat Centerburg 10-7 that night and won the League Championship.

That same month, Eugene Levering was the county winner of the Ohio History contest.

A bus load of students visited HPM and were accompanied by three teachers. They toured offices and departments.

The November, 1957 paper proclaimed Sondra Denton being crowned the PTA Carnival Queen. Her attendants were Janis Holt, Joyce Truax, and Betty Heimlich.

Students were advised to “see your doctor for third polio shot.”

Lois Betts and Judy Toomey were chosen for the DAR test. The Cardington FFA Judging team members, Denny Denton, Bob Henry and George Rengert won top honors at the state contest.

Students of the Month in this issue were Lowell Yake and Jane Patterson.

Businesses advertising in this issue were (Bob) Long’s TV Service, Wm Johnstone Insurance, Tony’e Musical Instruments, The White House, Al’s Grill, Midway Truck Stop, Snyder’s Service Station, Evans Market, Louis Levering Heating and Appliances, Mac’s Sohio Service, Cardington Lumber Company and Curl Funeral Home.

Remember any of them? I do, like yesterday. I’m pleased to have these newspapers to prompt so many memories.

Looking back

80 years ago: As the road had been designated as a military highway by the U. S. War Department, plans were announced to study the feasibility of rerouting U.S. 42 around Cardington and Mount Gilead.

70 years ago: The Cardington High School football team ended their season undefeated to become co-champions of the Middle Buckeye Conference. Cardington was one of nine undefeated and untied teams in the state.

60 years ago: With a record 9,191 votes cast in the county on Nov. 8, Vice President Richard Nixon won over John F. Kennedy in Morrow County by a plurality of 3,621 votes in the race for the presidency.

In Cardington, Nixon beat Kennedy 589-214. Although Nixon carried Ohio, Kennedy won the popular vote in a close race nationwide.

50 years ago: The Cardington-Lincoln Board of Education amended the district’s dress code to allow girls to wear dress slacks to school during December, January and February only.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/10/web1_Long-EvelynBW-4.jpg