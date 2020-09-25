Reflections: Stahl’s a longtime employer

From the time it was founded in 1836 the village of Cardington has been the site of many businesses, and that continues today.

Reading a late September, 1960 edition of the Morrow County Independent, I found a story on (another) building expansion of Stahl Metal Products. I say “another” because the building underwent several alterations from the time the original building, a 60 x 140’ concrete block was erected by

O D. Jackson in the late 1940s and purchased in October, 1957 from Galion All Steel, Inc. An addition was added in 1957 when Stahl Metal products established its program and another addition in 1958.

Building of the new concrete block and steel fire proof addition contract was awarded by Carl Stahl, president of the company, to Thomas Bros Construction and was to be completed by October 1, 1960. Dimensions of the new building were 80 x 120 feet.

Production facilities of the new plant were being increased with the addition of a new press brake, stationary spot welder portable spot welder punch press. With this expansion, the superintendent of the Claveland plant was transferred to Cardington to share in the management and supervision with Cecil George, who had served in that position since the Cardington plant opened in 1957.

Locally the plant manufactured standard light utility truck service vehicles, distributor side boxes and shopmobiles. The new addition would permit the construction of more special type bodies in addition to the standard bodies.

Stahl’s was located at the south end of Cunard Street and at one time employed about 120 people working three shifts. Many high school graduates held their first jobs with Stahl’s. The business closed in 2011.

Looking back

70 years ago: Fred and Carl Huebner of Cardington, returned from a two week fishing trip to Ontario, Canada. They drove 1,152 miles to arrive at their lake. Eva Cook was elected president of the Cardington Women’s Christian Temperance Union.

60 years ago: Charles Wesley Lockwood, 84, Cardington, retired grocer and the last living veteran of the Spanish American War in Morrow County passed away. He had moved to Cardington from Florida and prior to his retirement, operated a grocery store in Johnsville and a candy shop in Mount Gilead.

Cardington Marshal Foster Scribner, warned Go-Kart owners against operating their vehicles on village streets. David Heacock, who resided two miles east of Cardington on State Route 529, observed his 103rd birthday on Sept. 11.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Long-EvelynBW-3.jpg This was the sign that stood in front of Stahl’s for many years. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/09/web1_Stahl-27s-001.jpg This was the sign that stood in front of Stahl’s for many years. Courtesy Photo