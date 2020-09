It was such an honor to be selected Outstanding Senior Citizen of Morrow County for 2020.

I can never begin to thank all the family and friends who took their time to come and help celebrate and help make my day special.

Also, what a surprise to have Mayor Jamie Brucker and Mayor Patricia Feustel name Friday, Sept. 4 Janet Bedwell Day of Mount Gilead and Edison.

What a surprise and honor. Thank you very much.

God bless you all,

Janet Bedwell