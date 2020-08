I am writing to The Sentinel and the Health Department.

I was wondering when Morrow County will have a drive-thru testing facility for COVID-19.

Knox County has had numerous sites for their citizens and wondered when Morrow County Hospital (tax-subsidized) or the Health Department (also tax-subsidized by Morrow County) are going to use federal money to do their job.

There should be a testing site for all four school districts.

I await results. Thank you.

David Sears

Marengo