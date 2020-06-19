Reflections: News from 60 years ago

I can hardly keep up with the changing news of today.

While reading through a local newspaper from 60 years ago, I find it interesting what was headlined news, but then this was on the local level. So I am sharing some of that “news” in this column.

June, 1960

• The Lincoln-Harmony-Fulton Local School District transferred to the Cardington Local School District through a vote by the Morrow County Board of Education and it became the Cardington-Lincoln School District.

Action to combine the two districts was made after the Fulton Board of Education approved a resolution on May 25 asking that the district be transferred to the Cardington District.

Probable enrollment for the combined district in September, 1960 was estimated at 1,000 and tax duplicate for the combined district in 1961 was estimated at $8,130,400.

• Cpl. James Garrison was pictured. He had been promoted to his present rank while serving at the Marine Corps Supply Center in Albany, Georgia. He and his wife, the former Shirley Denton, were residing in Albany.

• An estimated 1,200 people attended the 81st annual Commencement at the Cardington-Lincoln School Auditorium. There were 80 seniors in the class.

• Evalyn Patzer Robertson, a 1947 Cardington High School graduate, was awarded her doctorate in medicine from the University of Cincinnati Medical School.

• Arthur Ebert and Glenn Saunders, Cardington High School juniors attended the 14th annual American Legion Buckeye Boys State held at Camp Perry. Nancee Jo Kester, Cardington junior, spent the week at Buckeye Girls State in Columbus.

• Cardington Marshal Foster Scribner was authorized the amount of $75 by village council to buy a new uniform. His present uniform, paid for privately, was in his words, “Of considerable importance in carrying out his duties as it commands public attention and respect from the public.”

• Interstate 71 between State Route 95 and State Route 61 opened to traffic for the first time on July 1.

• Dean Curl, Richard Koon, John Robert Wilson, Lloyd Ruehrmund, Mills Poorman, Tom Conaway, and Alfred Keeper, members of Cardngtnn Boy Scout Troop #30, received their second class badges.

• Three young Cardington men, Charles Coleman, Thomas Landon and Jeffery Landon, all enlisted in the U.S. Navy.

• Six people were pulled from a burning automobile involved in a three car crash on U S Route 42, one mile west of Cardington about 4 a.m. on June 11. One man died in the crash and a total of nine were injured.

• Mrs. Margaret Long Mosher and her daughter, Judith, of Cardington, each received degrees of Bachelor of Science during Commencement exercises at Marion College, Marion, Indiana.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Long-EvelynBW-4.jpg

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.