Reflections: Cardington’s first home subdivision

It was just 70 years ago, June, 1950, that construction of 10 new homes was being planned on East Main Street in Cardington.

The homes, later addressed as Riverview Drive, were being built on eight acres of land on the north side of the street sold by Paul Maxwell and two building lots side by side sold by Mrs. Alma Sherman. Two new homes were being built just east of those owned by Mrs Sherman.

Building those new homes were Dr. Stanley Brody and William Johnstone. According to this issue of the Morrow County Independent, George Ruehrmund had purchased two acres of land east of the residence property on the north side of the street owned by Maxwells.

Purchasing the six acre tracts were H. L. Schellenger, Rudolph Weise, Dennis Bell, James Rhineberger, Charles Jackson, Paul Fleming, W. A. McAlister, Scott D. D. Dunham and John McCutchen.

I remember this addition to Cardington, turning farm land into beautiful residences. Four of those building new homes were teachers in the Cardington School District.

The homes sit in a horseshoe shape and each is as attractive as the day their construction was complete. Although there have been many homes and subdivisions constructed in the village in the ensuing years I remember this as being a very special event.

Other highlights from that month’s Independent:

The Cardington Village Council, designated a certain number of blasts by the fire siren to eliminate confusion about regular and practice fire runs. A fire drill was to be designated by two blasts of the siren and all calls outside of the village were to be designated by four blasts of the siren.

Fires in the village were to be designated by eight blasts!

Whew — my comment!

Junior softball teams organized as part of supervised recreation program in Cardington in June, 1950. James Beatty was named captain of the Giants; Bradley Landon, the Indians; Frank Curl, captain of the Dragons and Paul Collins was named in charge of the Blackbird Hilligans.

Forty eight boys reported the first day of this program. The girls’ program was in charge of JoAnne Curl who supervised croquet games, puzzles etc. These activities took place on the Cardington school playground and were attended by 100 children.

Note: Last week I addressed the polio epidemic and its effect in Cardington. Since then, I have read later newspapers and learned that there were several Morrow County youths and young people who passed away from this disease in the years following 1944, the year I was addressing.

As I noted then, it was an alarming time and I’m thankful Dr. Salk provided the life saving vaccine.

Looking back

70 years ago: JoAnn Curl and Thelma Hack, both of Cardington, graduated from Otterbein College.

Construction began on the two story concrete block building with a sandstone front which would house the Cardington Post Office. Contract for the construction was let to the Cardington Lumber Company.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2020/06/web1_Long-EvelynBW-3.jpg

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach us at mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com.