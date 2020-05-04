Business needs to resume here

First I wish to state as an elected official, we face difficult decisions on a daily basis that must be handled legally, not necessarily logically. Governor DeWine was faced with making decisions about diseases like COVID-19 that haven’t had to be made since 1918.

That being said, I feel due to our differences here in Morrow County from the larger counties it has been proven we are not a “hot” county for the virus.

Small business has been largely decimated here in our county and I feel the stay at home order and business closings have gone past their useful time here.

Speaking for myself, I support businesses opening when you are ready and able so we can start returning to the old normal, not the new normal.

Regards,

Warren E. Davis

Morrow County Commissioner