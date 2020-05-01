Preacher’s Point: When should lockdown end?

Remember the days when two people could have different opinions and still get along?

Now it seems if someone yields a different opinion, the labels of racist, sexist, or some other sort of “ist,” begin to fly.

We are a nation divided.

In this year of the virus, opinions range from a massive government conspiracy to remove our freedoms to the pandemic being a significant problem with drastic measures needed to save lives.

The questions everyone is asking is, “When will this be over? When can life get back to normal? When is it safe to end the lockdowns? Do we open up in stages?” Everyone wants to know what we should do and how soon can we do it.

To get the right answers, we must ask the correct questions. Are we asking the correct questions?

Often people make the statement, “There is a reason for everything.”

If we ask, “What is the reason for the virus?”

Answers again vary, showing our division.

“A lab in China released the virus accidentally.”

“A lab in China released the virus on purpose.”

“It’s Trump’s fault.”

“It’s Obama’s fault.”

“Some bat somewhere…”

Pick one or add your own, but we tend to answer the question about reason by attempting to give an origin.

The “there is a reason for everything,” statement is usually an attempt to explain the unexplainable by pointing to God or some power in the universe that is in control and guiding things along.

This pandemic thing: what is the reason; what is God doing?

Maybe our question should be aimed more toward God and why He is allowing (or causing) this, instead of trying to figure out the effects on our pocketbooks, the economy, our freedoms, and when things can get back to normal.

Let us put ourselves, as best we can, in God’s shoes and look at America through His eyes.

Our founding fathers were Christians, the quotes from the signers of the Declaration of Independence talking about Christ, or Jesus, number in the dozens. However, our history books call them deist.

During the 1800s, the Justices on the Supreme Court would cite the Bible as the foundation for our laws. It has now been fifty-seven years since we removed the Bible from our schools.

God tells us that life is a gift from Him, that He knows us inside of our mother’s womb. Yet, since our courts made abortion a right in 1973, we have killed 61.9 million babies. One could argue that the most dangerous place for a baby is inside their mother’s womb. Worldwide the number is 1.5 billion abortions since 1980.

God made marriage between a man and a woman, but we have made it between any two people. It seems age is the only limit when it comes to marriage. That limitation may also vanish in years to come. There is a movement attempting to explain that a pedophile is born that way. That the desire to have sex with children is natural with some people, and society must figure out a way to deal with this behavior.

God intended sex to be the special bond between a husband and wife. Still, in today’s moral system, sex is something many people do for nothing more than enjoyment. Those that try to keep sex within a partnership, it is a widespread belief if a relationship does not end up in the bedroom by the fourth or fifth date, something is wrong.

The virus is worldwide. It is not only directed toward the United States. As far as the things mentioned above are concerned, the world is further down these paths than America.

When 9/11 happened, a few nationally known preachers stated that God was judging America or that He removed His arm of protection.

The criticism came so fast and harsh they all recanted their claims within hours. Overall, America is unwilling to listen to God.

Should our question be, “When should we end the lockdown?”

Or, should our question be, “What is God trying to tell us?” The words of Jesus Christ from Luke 13:2-5, “Suppose ye that these Galilaeans were sinners above all the Galilaeans, because they suffered such things? I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish. Or those eighteen, upon whom the tower in Siloam fell, and slew them, think ye that they were sinners above all men that dwelt in Jerusalem? I tell you, Nay: but, except ye repent, ye shall all likewise perish.”

When is it safe to end the lockdown? The answer may be — as soon as we repent.

By Timothy Johnson Preacher’s Point

