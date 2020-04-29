Support the Postal Service

I’ve noticed of late that some people are questioning the value of the U.S. Postal Service. My experience with the Post Office in Marengo that goes back more than 30 years has been excellent.

I did a quick search and found a Gallup Poll from May 2019 that told me I’m not alone. Of the 13 federal departments and agencies, the U.S. Postal Service has the highest approval rating: seventy-four percent.

And of those 13 federal departments, the gap in the approval rating between Republicans and Democrats was the lowest: only 7 points. Here’s a link to the Gallup Poll:https://news.gallup.com/poll/257510/postal-service-americans-favorite-federal-agency.aspx?version=print.

Let’s support our friends at the post offices in Morrow County.

Philip DeVol

Marengo