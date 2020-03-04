Do your duty — vote

Tuesday, March 17 is primary election day in Ohio.

Our message to Morrow County voters is simple — get out and vote. The reason is there is a lot at stake and voting gives everyone a voice.

In addition to nominees for President and 12th District of the U. S. Congress, there are several local races and issues that deserve consideration.

There is a large field of candidates for a seat on the Morrow County Board of Commissioners. For a term commencing on January 2, 2021, Republican voters will choose among incumbent Burgess Castle, Vanessa Gingerich and Timothy R. Siegfried. Democrat candidate Michael L. Baker is unopposed in his party.

For a commissioner term commencing on January 3, 2021, the Democrat primary ballot includes only Paul G. Hinkle Jr. Two Republican candidates are running to appear on the November ballot: Tim Abraham and incumbent Warren Davis.

Two Republican candidates are asking for votes in the primary election for Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney: Thomas Smith and Andrew Wick. County Recorder is the only other office that is contested, with incumbent Dixie L. Shinaberry and challenger Brandon J. Strain.

One countywide issue is the Morrow DD 10-year, 1.5 mill levy. It is for the purpose of the operation of community programs and services. Bennington Township voters have a liquor option and South Bloomfield Township residents can vote on a 2.5 mills, 5-year replacement levy for roads construction, resurfacing and repairs.

Residents who are registered to vote should do so, if they haven’t already taken advantage of early voting. This is your county and these are your elected leaders and your issues.

Be sure to be a part of the election process. Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on election day.

You deserve to have your voice heard. We ask that you exercise your civic duty on Tuesday by voting.