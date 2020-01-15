Resident supports Wick

As a life time resident of Morrow County, and Chesterville resident for 16 years, I have seen many things transpire.

I would like to endorse Andrew Wick for Prosecutor. As a former neighbor and working with him on village matters it has been a delight. He has the forward thinking, honest principles needed to take the present practices to the next level.

He has the tenacity and dedication to follow any effort to completion. I would encourage all residents to vote for this well-qualified gentleman.

Bruce Bowman

Chesterville