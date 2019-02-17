Preacher’s Point: A state of disunion

Did you know that George Washington would have used the same type of plow people employed during the days of Julius Caesar? The first real change with the plow was when Charles Newbold of New Jersey received a patent for a cast-iron plow in 1797, two years before Washington’s death.

Speaking of Washington’s death; he went through four blood-lettings the day of his death. Blood-letting was the practice of withdrawing blood from an individual to prevent or cure illnesses and infections. History tells us doctors removed 32 ounces of blood from Washington during the fourth blood-letting alone.

It is possible that Washington was bled to death by his doctors. Blood-letting was a standard procedure, used from before Christ until the latter 1800s.

Advances in medicine and farming have grown by leaps and bounds since Washington’s day. Being more specific, advances in medicine, agriculture, and every area of life have grown by leaps and bounds since America instituted freedom.

Before America, kings and queens ruled nations. The people of a country served the wishes of the Monarch. America had a different idea — enabling the people to exercise their God-given right of the pursuit of happiness, their happiness, not the delight of the throne.

With the blessings of God (Psalm 33:12) and the opening of freedom; scientific, economic, and personal advances were not only capable but expected.

Our Bill of Rights exhibits the fact that we are a country where individual life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness is fundamental.

Amendment I, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Understanding that the worship of God is the key to life (John 14:6), liberty (2 Corinthians 3:17), and happiness (Psalm 144:15, 146:5) the founders mentioned the freedom of religion first.

America’s founding fathers knew that our form of government could not last without God at the helm. Do not get me wrong; we do not have a theocracy, we do not have even a democracy, we have a republic. A government based on a written set of laws. In our case, those laws are the Constitution.

John Adams, our second President, believed the Constitution was insufficient if the people did not maintain a religious and moral standard, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

Samuel Adams believed the entire ideas of independence and freedom rested in the ability of the populous to remain moral, “I thank God that I have lived to see my country independent and free. She may long enjoy her independence and freedom if she will. It depends on her virtue.”

George Washington in his farewell address, stressed that religion and morality were essential to patriotism and political office, “Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports. In vain would that man claim the tribute of patriotism, who should labor to subvert these great pillars of human happiness, these firmest props of the duties of men and citizens.”

With mass shootings and over sixty-one-million abortions can we claim to be moral? With thousands of churches closing each year and the Bible and prayer not allowed within the doors of academia can we claim to be religious?

When President Trump, in his recent State of the Union speech, proclaimed that America would never be a socialist country it was scary. The fact that he said it was not frightening, it was the response inside the room. Half of the crowd cheered enthusiastically, while the other half was mostly silent with some half-hearted applause.

Is the enthusiasm level of the crowd in direct proportion to the desire of not being a socialist nation? Remember, the majority of this group of people casts votes in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate.

Trump’s speech did not cause a divide, but it showed one exists. Yes, all State of the Union speeches have moments of half the room cheering and half the room sitting, but never before had it been put out there about the vision for the future — we will not be a socialist country. The divide in our nation is no longer two sides striving for the same goal but having different ways to get there. We are in a chasm caused by differences in philosophy — socialism, and freedom.

I will end with two verses:

• 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”

• Matthew 12:25, “And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand.”

Preacher Johnson is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church in Parke County, Indiana. Email: preacherspoint@gmail.com. Website: www.preacherjohnson.com. E-book: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUJTV2A If you email, inform me where you have seen Preacher’s Point. Viewpoints expressed in the article are the work of the author. The Daily Advocate does not endorse these viewpoints or the independent activities of the author.

