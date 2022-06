MARENGO — Highland High School graduating seniors prepare to walk onto the football field where they will receive their diplomas on June 5. They are led by Class Advisors Jordan Kennedy and Katie Pauley. Congratulations to all Morrow County high school graduates. The Morrow County Sentinel special graduation tab, representing all schools, will publish with the June 15 issue of the paper and will also be available online.

