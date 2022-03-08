OSBA Central Region hosting spring conference

COLUMBUS —Several hundred public school board members, administrators, staff, students and guests from across central Ohio will meet in Columbus March 9 for the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) Central Region SpringConference.

The region hosts two conferences a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The conference will feature updates from OSBA officers and staffand a number of awards and recognitions. The region will recognize exemplary schools and school programs, school board members earning OSBA’s Service and Trainingawards,and veteran board members.

The keynote speaker is Doug Ute, executive director of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Musical entertainment will be provided by Marion City Schools’ Stardusters Jazz Band, directed by Jacob G. Hartman.

For more details on the conference, contact Central Regional Manager Kim Miller-Smith at the phone number or email address above.

Fourteen counties comprise the OSBA Central Region: Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Knox, Licking, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Pickaway, Richland, Ross and Union. The other OSBA regions are Northeast, Northwest, Southeast and Southwest.

Founded in 1955, the Ohio School Boards Association leads the way to educational excellence by serving Ohio’s public school board members and the diverse districts they represent through superior service, unwavering advocacyand creative solutions.