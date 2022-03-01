Ohio University names fall dean’s list and graduate

ATHENS — More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses.

The dean’s list includes the following local students:

College of Arts and Sciences student Olivia Jones of Cardington.

College of Business student Sarah Cooper of Marengo.

Scripps College of Communication student Abby Hickman of Cardington.

Gladys W. and David H. Patton College of Education student Selia Shipman of Edison.

Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

Additional a local student graduated from the university:

Elizabeth Rickabaugh of Marengo graduated with a BSN majoring in Baccalaureate Nursing from Ohio University’s College of Health Sciences and Professions .