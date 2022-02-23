Highland Fighting Scots celebrate Winter Homecoming 2022

MARENGO — Emma Hinkle was crowned Highland High School’s Winter Homecoming queen, and Kyle Anderson was crowned king at homecoming ceremonies on Jan. 22. Highland Student Council sponsored the activities including the homecoming ceremony and the dance. The ceremony was held in between the varsity and junior varsity games at the boys’ basketball game versus Pleasant, with the dance following the game.

Emma is the daughter of Jeremy and Robin Hinkle and was escorted by her father. Emma participates in multiple sports for the Scots, including soccer, cheerleading, and track. She is also a member of Highland’s FFA. Emma’s future plans are to play soccer at Tiffin University where she will study Graphic Design.

Kyle Anderson is the son of Sarah and Gary Anderson and was escorted by his mother. Kyle participates in football and FFA at Highland. In the future, Kyle plans to go to college to major in math education. He would like to be a math teacher and a coach in his future.

Senior members of the court were Jacinta Eblin, Jon Jensen, Kendall Stover, and Adi Karya. Jacinta Eblin is the daughter of James and Kristen Eblin and was escorted by her father. Jacinta has played multiple sports for the Lady Scots, including volleyball, soccer, and basketball. Jacinta plans to attend college in the future to become a NICU nurse.

Jon Jensen is the son of Andrea and Jon Jensen and was escorted by his mother. Jon participates in football and baseball for the Scots. He is also involved in Student Council, National Honor Society, Robotics, and Spanish Club. Jon’s future plans are to attend Miami University where he will study Psychology.

Kendall Stover is the daughter of Ty and Melissa Stover and was escorted by her father. Kendall has earned 4 varsity letters in volleyball for the Lady Scots and earned 1st Team All Ohio Honors this year, as well as being named MOAC Player of the Year and Central District Player of the Year. In her future, Kendall plans to attend Grand Valley State University to play volleyball and to pursue a degree in education.

Adi Karya is the son of Juli and Susie Karya and was escorted by his mother. Adi participates in multiple sports for the Scots, including soccer and baseball. Adi has also been involved in theater for 7 years. In the future, Adi said he plans to live life to the fullest.

Other court members were Grath Garee, Brooke Schott, Zaric Ross, Neveah Woods, Kolton Stover, and Aubree Bellamy. Junior Grath Garee is the son of Rebecca and Richard Garee and was escorted by his mom. Grath participates in both cross country and track as a distance runner for the Flying Scots. He is also involved in Spanish Club, Highland Academic Challenge Team, and National Honor Society. Grath plans to attend college and major in biology and minor in Spanish in his future.

Junior representative Brooke Schott is the daughter of Gloria and Aaron Schott and was escorted by her dad. Brooke has participated in volleyball for many years, on both high school and club teams. Brooke is also a member of the National Honor Society. Brooke’s future plans include attending college and majoring in either pre-physical therapy or pre-athletic training.

Representing the sophomore class was Zaric Ross. He is the son of Zanzannee and David Ross and was escorted by his mom. Zaric is a member of the Highland Marching Band and Pep Band. Zaric’s future plans are to go to college for IT Computer Programming, Fire Installation, and Software Development.

Also representing the sophomore class was Neveah Woods. She is the daughter of Amanda Ferguson and Brandon Woods and was escorted by her dad. Neveah participates in varsity cheerleading and track and field for the Scots. She is also involved in JROTC and competes in drill. Neveah plans on becoming a firefighter and paramedic in her future.

Freshmen representatives were Kolton Stover and Aubree Bellamy. Stover is the son of Ty and Melissa Stover. He participates in football, basketball, and baseball for the Scots. Kolton has plans to attend college in his future.

Aubree Bellamy is the daughter of Samanatha and Ryan Stover and Bob Bellamy, and was escorted by her step-dad, Ryan Stover. She participates in basketball and softball for the Lady Scots. Aubree’s dream is to live in Tennessee and become a high school teacher in her future.

