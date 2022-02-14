GOAL Digital Academyannounces Marion and Cardington Honor Roll

Marion, OH (February 8, 2022) – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students. There is no GOAL student profile. Our students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating. Others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some of our students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning. Still, others have families they are supporting as they complete high school, so they choose GOAL for our flexibility. GOAL is not a one-size-fits-all. We are committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure our graduates are ready for their futures.

GOAL Digital Academy recently announced the students named to the school’s honor roll for the first quarter, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.

In order to qualify for the honor roll, students must get all A’s and B’s or one high C.

The following students from Marion made the honor roll, listed by grade level:

2nd Grade: Case Caplinger, 10th Grade: Alex White

The following students from Cardington made the honor roll, listed by grade level:

5th Grade: Madison Ferguson, 7th Grade: Trenton Ferguson, 9th Grade:Kanden Carroll, Aiden French, 11th Grade: Lola Boggs, Madison HItchings, Kali Kunkle, 12th Grade: Anthony Kast

The GOAL Digital Academy Cardington Lab located at 3700 State Route 168 in Cardington, Ohio and the Marion Lab

located at 194 West Center Street in Marion, Ohio serve students in Cardington, Marion, and surrounding counties. GOAL

celebrates students’ diverse learning styles, interests, and talents by going beyond academics and providing students with

well-rounded opportunities to meet new people and engage in their passions.