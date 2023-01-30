MORROW COUNTY- The 16th annual Bowl for the Cure will be held Saturday, February 11 at Morrow Lanes, Cardington. There will be two sessions, first at 1 pm and the other at 3 pm.

The teams are comprised of five bowlers each. To enter a team call Debbie Potts at Morrow Lanes, 419-864-3941.

The tournament is played in memory of Kendra Benson, niece of Debbie Potts.

The money raised is given to Spirit of Hope, Marion General Hospital.

There will be door prizes, a raffle and a 50-50 drawing. Entry fee is $40 per person which includes $20 for the tournament and $20 for the Spirit of Hope Fund.

The person raising $100 or more will receive a free t-shirt. For more information call the Morrow Lanes Bowling Lanes.