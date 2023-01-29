Patrol investigates fatal crash in Knox County

MOUNT VERNON – The Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at approximately 1:58 PM. The crash occurred on US Route 36 near Graham Road, in Liberty Township, Knox County.

Benjamin Harry, age 17, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was operating a gray 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee eastbound on US Route 36. Christina M. Huhn, age 47, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, was operating a silver 2020 Honda Accord westbound on US Route 36. Seated in the left front passenger seat of Ms. Huhn’s vehicle was Phalen Huhn, age 23, of Mount Vernon, Ohio and in the rear left passenger seat was Paul Baker, age 48, of Newark, Ohio. Mr. Harry’s vehicle drove left of center, striking Ms. Huhn’s vehicle head-on. Mr. Harry’s vehicle continued off the left side of the roadway, into a ditch. Mr. Baker succumbed to his injuries on scene. Christina Huhn and Phalen Huhn were transported to Grant Hospital in Columbus for serious injuries. Mr. Harry was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Both drivers and passengers were wearing their seatbelts. Alcohol and/or drug use are not suspected factors in the crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Vernon Fire/EMS, Centerburg Fire/EMS and Knox County Coroner’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.